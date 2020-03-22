Emirates Airlines will suspend all its flights from March 25

Dubai airline Emirates Airlines announced on Sunday the suspension of all commercial flights from Wednesday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Emirates Airlines will temporarily suspend all commercial flights from March 25,” the largest airline in the Middle East said in a statement.

The UAE federation, of which Dubai is a part, announced its first two coronavirus deaths on Friday. In total, it registers 153 cases, with 38 people who have been cured.

Emirates cargo flights will be maintained, the statement added.

The Emirates suspended the granting of visas at the airport and prohibits the arrival of legal foreign residents who are currently outside its territory.