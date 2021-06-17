Emir Pabón’s wife is in intensive care; fight for your life and that of your baby

On June 11, Emir Pabón, a member of the Cañaveral group, suffered a car accident in the company of his wife Stefanía de Aranda who is 6 months pregnant.

At that time it was reported that both were transferred to different hospitals, after the vehicle will hit a concrete post, leaving the right side of the car practically scrapped and they with serious injuries.

Unfortunately, the singer ended up in the hospital to undergo an operation for the blows, while they treated his wife because she broke her leg.

Now, new information about how Stefanía is doing and they have pointed out that her condition is serious and she is fighting for her life along with that of her baby.

“Currently Stefanía de Aranda is in intensive care and fighting for her health and that of her baby”, they reported in a statement posted on Instagram.

So far the singer who is known to have already been discharged from the hospital has not commented on the matter, but what they have not forgotten to ask through the message is raise prayers for the recovery of Stefanía and her baby.

“At times like this, prayer, moral and unconditional support from everyone, regardless of religion or creed, is of great value,” they wrote.

According to the statement that Grupo Cañaveral published, an alleged recklessness of the driver of a taxi that was transferring them would have caused them to collide with a post last week in Houston, Texas.