Emir Pabón seeks to conquer the dance floor – El Sol de México

Emir Pabón, the voice of the Cañaveral group, is 15 days away from emerging as one of the finalists of Las estrellas dance en Hoy, to which he declares: “I feel satisfied with what I have done so far. The rehearsals are for learning and the track is for enjoying. There the artist makes contact with the viewer ”.

Already rehearsing for his Afro-Caribbean salsa dance group in a recess, he gives his time to The Sun of Mexico, to decree that it is seen among the three finalist couples of the reality for Friday 29:

“I look at myself in the short list, I would love it, I am an empowered and positive person. I dedicate myself to each of the projects. God gives me the opportunity to do this reality show and I really want it, I hope in God and in the public, to give me the opportunity to outline the final stretch ”.

When Pabón has had setbacks because his partner, actress Michelle Vieth, on several occasions, has not appeared either to the rehearsals or to the dance exhibition in Hoy, the artist responds about whether his image will be harmed due to lack of a stable dance partner :

“Not at all! I have always been a very honest person. People who know me know that I am a loyal person, and not a person who has hurt anyone, nor will I. I just do my thing and move on with my life path, personally, spiritually and professionally. I am not really doing something to affect myself, I am simply entertaining viewers who need a lot of joy in these times of pandemic. “

Emir with the same enthusiasm that he arrived on the first day of the exhibition as a great singer and dancer in Cañaveral, reiterates: “I want the viewer of Hoy to give me the opportunity to continue demonstrating my knowledge in dance.”