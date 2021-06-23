Emir Pabón reappears in a wheelchair and breaks the silence about his wife’s health

A week after the terrible car accident he suffered in the company of his wife, Stefanía de Aranda, Emir Pabón reappeared on television in a wheelchair and revealed the health status of Stefanía who is six months pregnant and remains in intensive care.

With everything and injuries, the singer fulfilled his work commitments and also took time to detail that his wife is still reported as delicate, since she suffered a double fracture, but has not been operated because the intervention could put the life of the baby they are expecting at risk.

“I ask many prayers for my wife who still They have not been able to operate on her double fracture due to other complications. Baby, bless God, it’s alright, but precisely they cannot operate it for many things that can complicate the pregnancy ”, indicated in an interview with ‘Ventaneando’.

As for how healthy he is, He mentioned that he is in the process of recovery due to having surgery on his wrist and has injuries to one of his knees; in addition, they sewed it on different parts of the body.

“I have a lot of medical things scheduled and I have to keep an eye on my wife. I am all patched up. I have surgery on my wrist, my forearm, I have a plate, I have screws, the tendon, the knee. Everything has a process, “he added.

However, he stated that he is grateful to God for having given them a second chance, as he mentions that it was a very strong accident.

“We are alive because God arrived on time, because God is very great, but it was a very strong situation and thank God and life that gave me a second chance; and here I am for the public and all the people, “he said.

Finally, he revealed that his lawyers are already working on the lawsuit that they will bring to the transport company by application to which the driver belongs, who led them to be in this difficult situation due to their negligence.