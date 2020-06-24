Emir Pabón makes wedding with 27 guest | Instagram

In full quarantine, the singer Emir Pabón and Stefanía de Aranda joined in matrimoino. On June 20, the couple swore eternal love to each other before a civil judge, accompanied by their closest relatives in a hotel in Cuernavaca, Morelos.

It is a great blessing to find the person with whom you want to share your life, your ups and downs. I am very happy, Pabón said in an interview.

The wedding had only 27 guests and as indicated by the member of Canaveral Group, everything was done under the strictest sanitary measures and respecting the healthy distance.

It may interest you: Danna García suffers an accident with her baby in her arms after recovering from the virus

For us, the marriage bond was very important and especially the day … It was done with all the health guidelines, Pabón said.

« We were all more than healthy and still there were people who were checking the temperature of the attendees all the time, even at the entrance there were quick tests for Covid-19. »

Among the guests it was possible to see the parents, brothers, uncles and grandparents of Stefanía de Aranda, as well as parents, sisters, niece, brother-in-law and friends of the interpreter.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The bride’s witnesses were her dad and her uncle, Santiago and Ricardo Guerra, respectively. On the side of Pabón were his friends Daniel López and Daniel Torres.

The beautiful bride Stefanía de Aranda wore a dress designed by Sherri Hill and Pabón a black suit Ermenegildo Zegna.

Read also: Comedian DL Hughley passed out on stage after testing positive for the virus

The singer and dancer limited himself to saying that the celebration lasted a couple of hours, without delving into more details. As for the honeymoon, the couple is visiting a place full of mountains.

We are in the mountains, disconnected for a few days, and later in the Catholic wedding we will have our honeymoon correctly. For everything that is happening we are reconfiguring that part of the trip to make a very safe and specific route, he assured.

Due to the pandemic, The now spouses postponed their religious wedding until February 13, 2021, according to Pabón.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

When you are with someone and you decide to join in marriage it is because you want a life full of love, nothing changes, on the contrary, you feel that incredible emotion of being able to say to your beloved: ‘wife’ and vice versa, said the singer.

The couple met three years ago at a private event. On February 14, 2018 they began dating and on December 12 of last year they got engaged.