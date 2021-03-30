Emir Pabón celebrates his godfather Rigo Tovar with an album – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

The early years of Emir Pabón are accompanied by a good song. In his house there was always background music, but it was the warmth and talent of his godfather Rigo Tovar that has guided him during his journey as an artist.

“My first memory of him is the day I was baptized, in fact I have a photo on my Instagram, where Rigo Tovar appears carrying me, and next to my father. It is always a memory of a very affectionate person, very pleasant, and the memory having returned to Mexico and found what was already the phenomenon of Rigo Tovar “, he spoke to The Sun of Mexico.

When the singer returned to the country after having spent some years living abroad, he was surprised by the great acceptance that his godfather’s music had, and above all by the great joy it caused in young people when listening to it.

“When I returned from Colombia, as a young man, I remember sharing in school their songs that everyone sang. Everyone jumping from the desk, making the sign of love and peace so characteristic of Rigo Tovar. It was wonderful, and later to be able to share with him personally and then at work, go see him to a face-to-face show, see the phenomenon from when he got off the bus until he got on stage, “he commented.

Although as an artist he taught him to always stay cheerful on stage, Emir considers that his greatest lesson on a professional level was the fact that nothing in life comes as a gift, and to achieve goals you always have to work.

“I told you that if you liked something, do it for your effort, for your perseverance, and that one will fight for it,” he said. “That is the most beautiful thing you can say to one when he likes to do something, that at some point he will achieve it. That is the advice and legacy that he could have left me. Also so many and so many moments with my father, the Master Humberto Pabón, has also transmitted the same thing to me, the two things come together and I have put a lot of desire into everything and each one of the things that I do “.

When asked about the legacy before the public that the interpreter of “El sirenito” leaves, the singer emphasizes that it is simply the joy, and the joy of giving his listeners songs that have a romantic “360”, that are danceable and convey happiness. .

To honor his memory, Emir presents his first solo project entitled Rigo puro amor, in which he includes songs such as Oh what a pleasure to see you again, The little mermaid, Angel face, This is me, My friend, my wife, my lover . For this project he summoned some colleagues such as Pee Wee, Jorge Medina, Pedro Fernández, Chico Che Chico, Mariana Seoane and Sandoval.

“It is a blessing to be able, in one way or another, to be in a tribute to my godfather Rigo Tovar, with all those voices of the musical medium. I am grateful for life, for transmitting that legacy through music, and a lot of love” .

The also vocalist of the group Cañaveral announced that he is already planning a promotional tour for the album to start as soon as the face-to-face events resume, and promised that all presentations will be full of colorful dance and spectacular choreography.