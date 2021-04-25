Eminem to launch NFT collection during “Shady Con” event

Acclaimed rapper Eminem will launch his own NFT collection on Sunday, April 25 via the popular NFT platform, Nifty Gateway.

While Eminem is known for his influence on rap music, this weekend his fans will see the artist launch some of his own non-expendable tokens (NFTs).

Shady Con scheduled for Sunday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET

The rapper has posted a guide to buying NFT, explaining how sales will work. The event is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 pm ET and will take place on the popular NFT platform, Nifty Gateway.

The event is titled “Shady Con” and will feature original material from Eminem, including original instrumental beats and a set of action figures. The NFT launch will feature open editions, only available for purchase for fifteen minutes.

Limited edition digital trading cards and NFTs will also be available. There will also be an auction for a limited NFT that includes physical items.

These items include EMINEM X CARHARTT JORDAN 4, SSLP20 Film Strip Shadow Box signed by Eminem, and a very RARE vinyl print of Eminem’s album “Infinite” signed by the artist himself.

Eminem commented on the NFT event stating that he had been an avid collector of everything including baseball cards, toys, and rap albums since he was a child:

“Not much has changed for me as an adult […] I have tried to recreate some of those collections from that time in my life and I know I am not alone. I wanted to give this release the same vibe of, ‘Oh man, I have to get just that one or maybe even the full set!’ It has been a lot of fun coming up with ideas from my own passion for collecting. “

Eminem fans will be looking to get their hands on original one-of-a-kind rapper collectibles. NFT’s launch is inspired by Eminem’s own love of collecting.

Rappers enjoy the success of NFT

Eminem becomes one of many who have already entered the NFT space. With legendary rapper Snoop Dogg who has already released his own NFT collection titled “A Journey With The Dogg”.

Another notable NFT rapper is Soulja Boy, who sold his tweets as NFT over a month ago.

The NFT market continues to grow and it is possible that Eminem’s latest NFT offering will give the artist a decent payout. More recently, celebrity Paris Hilton sold an NFT collection for more than $ 1.1 million.

