If something has not been missing from Eminem during his life it has been congratulations. With multiple Grammys in the showcase, a few other Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, Brit Awards, and American Music Awards, Marshall Bruce Mathers III has been surrounded by applause for much of his career. Ironically, it can be now in the confinement of his home, without releasing an album, a song or winning an award, that Eminem has received the best and most sincere applause and congratulations of his entire life.

The American rapper took this day (April 21) his Instagram account to share what is probably one of his greatest achievements to this day. Eminem celebrated his 12 years of sobriety. He celebrated by sharing a photo of his brand of sobriety engraved with the number 12. To accompany the photo, Marshall wrote: “Clean dozen, in the books!”.

Eminem has always been a banner of artistic inspiration for millions of people, but today, it has also become a human inspiration. In an example with which many of his fans today feel identified and inspired by him. For example, praising Marshall’s achievement, one fan commented: “Congratulations! I just picked up my 11-month virtual chip on day 13. It’s the longest I’ve been sober in 26 years. You are an inspiration, Em, and I am incredibly grateful for you. Stay strong and keep going ”.

See this post on Instagram Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid. A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Apr 20, 2020 at 6:43 PDT

Eminem’s journey to the world of sobriety was triggered by an overdose of pills in the distant 2007. So the following year he decided to enter a rehabilitation program. Later, when he left the rehabilitation facility, he explained that the exercise kept him abstained from alcohol and drugs.

“When I came out of rehab, I needed to lose weight, but I also needed to find a way to function sober,” he told the Men’s Journal. “I was going crazy, I was having trouble sleeping. Then I started running. It gave me a natural endorphin effect, but it also helped me sleep, so it was perfect. It is easy to understand how people replace addiction with exercise. One addiction for another but that is good for them ”.

The Eminem entry celebrates its 12 years of sobriety: “Clean dozen, on the books!” It was first published on Sopitas.com.