Emily VanCamp teases more new characters in Falcon & Winter Soldier

The Serie “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” bring the return of Emily VanCamp in the role of Sharon Carter, another of the secondary of the UCM that was quite “forgotten”. The very plot of the series has led some fans to start theorizing with some questions about the character, and what we will see of him in the future.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actress has addressed the future that Sharon holds in the MCU thanks to the series. Touch warn of spoilers for last week’s episode 3 of the series.

One of the theories that has sounded very strong after episode 3 is that Sharon Carter could be working under the orders of Power Broker, that she could be on a mission as an infiltrator in Madripoor or that she could even be directly Power Broker. In this interview you have been asked about this theory that Sharon is the villain Power Broker that has quickly risen to prominence among Marvel fans, has evidently thrown balls out, and has pointed out that anyone could be power broke.

Well, it’s a good question. I mean, the Power Broker could be anyone. What’s more, there are several characters that have not been seen yet. So, I mean, I can’t say anything.

This idea of ​​VanCamp pointing out that we will see more new characters fits with those statements days ago by the main writer of the series advancing that for example in episode 5 we would see a character with a very “realistic” approach.

Changing the subject, and talking about the arc itself of his character in the series, advances that there is still more to see of the character, as expected, and she just wants to be forgiven while she is locked in a scenario in which she must do things that she never thought she would have to do

I think for Sharon, the biggest goal – as seen in Episode 3 and we’ll continue to see – is that wants to be forgiven. He has been on the run. It’s enough. She has sacrificed enough. And, if I mean reading the scripts, that is their main objective, and with good reason. She comes from this line of agents and has this tremendous love for her life, and now she’s trapped in this kind of pirate land, and doing things that she probably didn’t really want to do.

Along these lines, the actress comments that Sharon sees in Sam and Bucky a way of trying to return to the kind of life she had before.

So I think that’s their main goal, get back to having a semblance of the life you had, if that is possible. I mean, that was my biggest focus. This is your ticket. She sees [a Sam y a Bucky], and although in his mind there are many reasons why he would want to lash out at them and ruin their lives, he alsoon a ticket for her to get her life back. So that’s an interesting dynamic to watch as well.

Via information | Variety