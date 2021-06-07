Emily Ratajkowski’s 30 years in 30 looks

We show you how to dress the sexiest model and actress in the world.

Emily Ratajkowski she transforms into a real mermaid for her 30th birthday celebration.

Emily She dazzled with her satin dress with a considerable opening, if not that also made the talk for her hairstyle, at Cannes 2017.

The it girl wore an outfit with a geometric print, a high neckline and glove sleeves, she combined it with a long skirt to the feet with an Ibizan look, metallic for the GQ Men Awards of the famous magazine.

Ratajkowski opted for a black lace dress with flowers on the skirt from the Brock Collection, for the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards.

The model Emily Ratajkowski She went out in her pajamas and barefoot to look for her dog outside her Los Angeles residence.

The model left everyone with their mouths open when she appeared dressed in a long black midi suit by designer Julian Macdonald.

Emily has opted to dispense with all accessories or any other garment to show only the suit, with a belt tied at the waist that turns the fuchsia pink blazer into a top.

TO Emily He likes striped models as sensual as this one from Monse.

This was her first pregnant look: in a tight black knit dress with slits paired with tall red boots.

Scooped shoulders and corset neckline: Emily Ratajkowski take the blazer dress to the next level for the Versace show in Milan.

Only she could choose this Inamorata x Christy Rilling blank crop top and maxi skirt set for an after-Oscars party.

Strap dress with polka dot print. Sneakers. And his usual charisma.

The actress wore a sheer crimson dress from ‘Dundas’, with fan-shaped pleats, a low halter neckline and bold cutouts.

Truly spectacular in this burgundy short cape dress from Zac Posen.

She was inspired by Cher herself to wear this Dundas creation with a winged headdress.

The British-American model stunned in a very playful swimsuit in Sydney.

With a yellow Reem Acra model that she wore at the Golden Globes gala, where she captured the attention with her central opening at the infinity of the skirt.

Emily Ratajkowski decided to give the suit a casual spin, with a red cap and white sneakers.

On the blue carpet at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in a green mini dress with metallic applications, as well as a deep neckline and flirty side cut.

Emily Show off your post-pregnancy body with a double denim and cap outfit.

Ratajkowski like Marge Simpson, one of her worst looks.

A cute mom in sportswear for a walk with her baby.

The model wore a comfortable, flattering and trendy style, a lingerie dress.

Always putting the sexy touch on the red carpet, Emily Ratajkowski she wears a very short Versace dress with shoulder pads and Roman sandals.

Ratajkowski on her wedding day she opted for a coat rack suit from the Spanish brand Zara and a hat with a net.

The model could not resist the fever of the maxi blazer, although giving it her personal touch.

Emily Ratajkowski has brought back the comfortable footwear we all wore in the 2000s: the Ugg.

Emily starred in the most radical change of look: blonde hair.

Puffer lover, padded jackets.

Emily show off curves with an ultra-hollowed bodysuit from your brand Inamorata Woman where he proposes sensual models.