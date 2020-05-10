Emily Ratajkowski wears transparent lingerie impacting her entire Instagram | INSTAGRAM

Emily’s true fans know that when it comes to daring photography, the beautiful model is one of the best you can assure quality and beauty, as she was considered one of the most beautiful in the world in previous years.

This time he decided to reveal one of his most uncovered photographs, in it he appears wearing a set of super transparent lingerie with which he could not hide his beautiful attributes.

The pretty international model ended up showing off her great beauty in this flirty lingerie set, with which she ended up conquering millions on the famous social network Instagram, where she dedicates herself to pampering her faithful followers.

The publication managed to gather hundreds of thousands of likes in a very short time, thanks to the fact that she is one of the girls who receives the most attention from the platform, thanks to the fact that many met her in her work with Victoria Secret where she proved to be one of the top.

It should also be remembered that he has shared that he is at home taking care of himself, for quite some time and that he has followed all the established rules to avoid infections, so we can recognize his great effort.

She has also asked her fans to do the same, take great care and to keep going because we are going to get out of it and she has done her bit to make this happen, at least in her home.

Recently, Emily Ratajkowski shared where she appears at the 2019 Met Gala wearing a beautiful and extremely attractive outfit. The model has a fascination for showing her skin, which her fans are delighted with, who are over 26.2 million.

Last year the event was held on May 9 and although it was planned that this 2020 would be celebrated on May 4, however, due to the current pandemic, the event was postponed.

