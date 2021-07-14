Emily Ratajkowski shows off her silhouette in the new Coca Zero commercial

After being a mother for the first time a few months ago, the young model already has a super worked body.

Emily Ratajkowski It shows that being a mom is not an excuse to have a worked body.

And it is that, just a few months after giving birth to her baby Sylvester Apollo Bear, the model wore a slender, marked body in a Coca-Cola commercial.

Thus, Emily was first seen filming a commercial for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in Union Square in New York City.

The new mom showed off her slim body, wearing low cut jeans and a crop top that showed off her abs.

In addition, it took advantage of its impact on its social networks, where it reaches almost 28 million followers, to advertise the new diet soda of the beverage brand.

The calorie-free diet drink has received a brand overhaul and appears to have hired the model for their new commercial as they try to curb the momentum for Pepsi Zero Sugar.

We had previously seen Emily work with the beverage brand. In August 2018, we saw the model sport a Coca Cola billboard crop top while in New York.

Emily became a mother for the first time in March 2021 with Sebastian Bear-McClard, her husband, with whom she has been in a relationship since December 2017.

The young model is very committed to campaigns that she supports such as women’s rights and sexual freedom.

Emily Ratajkowski has stated in interviews that she will give her son the freedom to decide what he wants to be when he has the ability to do so.

“When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘congratulations’ is almost always: ‘Do you know what you want me to be?’ We like to answer that we wouldn’t want to know gender until our son is 18 and tells us. Everybody laughs at this, ”he declared in a well-known American magazine.

Defending her ideals, the model argues that we should not impose gender-based preconceptions, much less babies. Thus, Emily is confident and true to her ideals.

