Emily Ratajkowski shows herself to be a sweet new mom

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t miss the opportunity to spend quality time with her son Sylvester, that’s how cute they hang out in New York.

The model Emily Ratajkowski became a mother last March and as much as this event always involves an adaptation process, she seems totally devoted to this new facet in her life.

That’s how beautiful she was seen carrying her son Sylvester Apollo Bear in New York, while she walked fresh in a green Zara dress with a halter neck, priced at $ 25.

Emily accessorized her seasonal dress with $ 72 Keneth Cole sneakers and $ 325 Italian-made Port Tanger sunglasses.

As she walked with her firstborn, she carried him comfortably and securely in an Artipoppe baby carrier made of vegan-sourced linen and cotton with a cloud sky print.

The value of this accessory designed in Holland is 350 dollars, which considering the freshness and softness of the fabric to be in contact with the delicate skin of the baby, is worth every penny.

During the two months that she has been a mother, Emily continues to be as glamorous as ever and has always spoken out in favor of defending the freedom of her little one.

At some point he spoke about the teaching method with which he plans to educate him to make his own decisions on any subject and has also covered his face with emojis in the photographs he uploads to social networks to protect his privacy.