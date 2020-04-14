The model has lived the anguish of not knowing where to go when she saw her faithful friend disappeared, so much so that she even forgot to put her shoes on when she went after him and the paparazzi captured everything …

Emily Ratajkowski It was caught by the paparazzi in the midst of a desperate search. Everything seems to indicate that your dog left home and was lost for several minutes.

Emily Ratajkowski / The Grosby Group

The photographers captured the barefoot model and with panic on her face not knowing where her faithful friend was, even her husband has left desperate behind her at the screams of her partner.

Emily Ratajkowski / The Grosby Group

The paparazzi also captured the moment when her dog appeared up the street and how Emily ordered her to come home immediately.

Emily Ratajkowski / The Grosby Group

The model has just moved to Los Angeles and it seems that her puppy decided to go out and explore the area without her permission.

