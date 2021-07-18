Emily Ratajkowski Responds to Mom-Shamers

Emily Ratajkowski has responded to trolls who are judging her parenting — despite knowing nothing about her and it being none of their business. In a since-expired Instagram Story posted Friday, Emily reportedly wrote “We are all reflecting back on shaming Britney and calling her a bad mom. We talk about how we have to ‘do better’ as a culture. Meanwhile, my comments are filled with awful remarks about how I don’t deserve to be a mom. Shame on you all. “

She added, “I don’t care if you hate me or hate celebrity (or just hate women) but it’s incredibly scary to become a parent and no one deserves to be told by strangers that they’re a shitty mother.”

Emily’s comments come four months after the birth of her son Sylvester. She posted about his arrival on Instagram at the time, saying “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful and love-filled morning of my life. “

Emily’s post also comes one month after she was attacked online for sharing a photo of herself holding Sly, with some commenters saying she was holding him “wrong.” She even ended up having to turn off the comments on her post because the judgment was so extreme.

Here’s to hoping commenters on social media leave her alone and mind their own business from here on out!

