Emily Ratajkowski opens her clothes to show off her statuesque figure on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

Emily Ratajkowski, the beautiful actress and model considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, decided to upload a super daring photograph in which she fully opens her clothes while enjoying being curled up with her puppy.

This time the beautiful young woman did not hesitate to show how this quarantine is being spent with her pet, which she assures is fed up with the fact that she is hugging her so constantly, since she is not usually at home that long.

The beautiful young woman appears lying on the floor wearing only underwear and a dress which opened fully to show her figure almost completely, something that impressed many of her fans who came to her official Instagram, being delighted with her beauty.

The publication was so liked that it reached more than 1.5 million in a few hours, because seeing Emily in so few clothes is not so common and even less enjoy her intimate moments at home, which she is sharing as much as she can. .

His fans did not fail to fill his comment box with thousands of compliments and compliments where they declare their love for him. This photo shoot inside her house is because Emily is also taking care of this pandemic that is affecting everyone and seeks to promote social distancing.

Emily was and will be one of the most beloved models by the fashion and catwalk public, as her slim and stylized figure is like few others and stands out a lot with her little angel face, since she has everything, figure, charisma and personality.

The model will continue to pamper her fans, because she does not seem to want to stop generating content for this social network, where the best photographs of each girl who uses her account to generate some business are shared, this is how this new world of influencers and subtle promotions works. .

