The beautiful model Emily Ratajkowski left her dark hair to impress with a look change completely radical and different, now wearing his blond hair, like never seen before.

Emily Ratajkowski undoubtedly managed to surprise her millions of followers with her new look change, which she managed to do from home.

One more celebrity joins the list of look changes During the quarantine, as you may recall, Taylor Swift showed some colored locks, Sarah Hyland painted her Ariel-like hair red, and Kaia Gerber subtly debuted some blonde highlights.

Ratajkowski has been shown to be very versatile in styles she wears in her daily life, but her hair always kept it all the same, so this change was really impressive.

She was already quite used to her brown hair, and seeing her now blonde would certainly take a while to get used to, however looks fabulous.

Today, the actress also shared a video on his official Instagram account of her newly bleached blonde hair thanking the luxury brand Kérastase, which helped her create the look.

According to the stories of his profile that he published today, the transformation carried it out yesterday, but until today he decided to show the final work he did from home.

BLONDE. Thanks @kerastase_official, « he wrote in the post he shared.

As expected, the publication quickly caught the attention of its followers and with just a few hours after the video was shared, it has almost 3 million views, more of 800 thousand likes and endless comments from his followers.

Welcome to the dark side « , » Wowwww « , » We are obsessed with your new look !! « , » You surprised me a lot. « , » Woooooooww omg so pretty !! « , were some of the comments.

It should be mentioned that the global president of Kérastase, Rosa Carrico, also shared the incredible result Emily’s ending on her official brand account praising what she looks like with this transformation.

Thanks Emily for the trust! Co-creating this transformation with you was fun, we’re here to take care of your blonde, « she writes in the post.

No doubt with this new change it looks just as beautiful and you can even see a new facet of the modelSo you are expected to come with big projects in mind.