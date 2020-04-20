Emily Ratajkowski is shown without clothes coming out of the shower to light Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous international model, Emily, considered one of the most beautiful women in the world and a former model of Victoria’s Secret, has always been a favorite of the public and today she continues to be through her social networks.

Although many users miss seeing her on the catwalks, which no longer have presentations, many others continue to delight in her beauty in their Instagram posts.

This time, the beautiful woman was photographed, perhaps by her husband, as he came out of the shower in a snapshot in which he had to cover his chest with his hands, this in order to circumvent the strict censorship of the application.

With this type of publication she seeks to pamper her millions of fans, who follow her at all times and are aware of everything she shares as she always focuses on pampering them as much as possible.

His post received more than 633 thousand likes in just three hours, with which we can see the great amount of attention he receives and how much they liked photography. In their comments they dedicate themselves to flattering her and giving her one compliment, but more to express how much they love and adore her.

Many of the women who comment on her photo assure that they need a boyfriend like hers, that they take pictures without some jealousy, something that seems to be a bit complicated for most.

Her husband is so used to his work that it is very likely that he has already worked internally with this matter, so he has no problem taking pictures of him and that everyone watches his beautiful wife, since he is more than proud of her and he admires her and for nothing in the world would he make her a scene of jealousy or something like that.

We have also seen Emily with her husband in photographs in which they appear in very little clothing, so the above is verified and even he is joining the cause, ending up delighting one or another of his fans as well.

The popular model will continue to give something to talk about and pamper her 26 million followers, who greatly enjoy her daring content. The model is still at home taking care of herself and several times she has expressed that she is taking all the necessary sanitary measures to protect herself and avoid infections.

