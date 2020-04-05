The famous international model, Emily Ratajkowski, one of the most beautiful women in the world, decided to reveal a photograph that caused controversy, since she appears without any clothes and with her husband.

Many criticized her because the young woman appears totally without any clothes, which many considered to be risky for her health, since they are all isolated and thought that she was not.

However, Emily revealed that if she finds herself taking care of herself at home and even revealed what type of clothing she wears and how she is going through these difficult times.

The beautiful young woman wrote: “This is not what it seems, in our family we are mainly in hoodies and sweatshirts, but since I posted this during my questions and answers, why not post it here? This was about 6 months after we got married, summer 2018 “, because many misunderstood things.

Her photo caught so much attention that she already has more than 2 million likes, just 20 hours after uploading it, something quite impressive even for such a famous model, as everyone was surprised by her naturalness.

This photo shoot was several months ago, however we know that in these moments if you are indoors taking care of yourself. Emily is also being affected, because like everyone she does not want to catch or spread to others, so she seeks to promote social distancing.

Emily is one of the most beloved models by the fashion and catwalk public as she is now on social networks, as her slim and stylized figure is like few others and stands out quite a lot with her little angel face, since she has everything, figure, charisma and personality.

The model continues to consent to her fans, since she does not seem to want to stop generating content for this social network, where the best photographs of each girl who uses her account to generate a business are shared, this is how this new world of influencers and subtle promotions works. .

