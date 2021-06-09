Emily Ratajkowski criticized on Instagram for the way she holds her baby



Emily Ratajkowski.

Three months ago Emily Ratajkowski she gave birth to her first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, the result of her relationship with actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The model turned 30 and celebrated as a family: to commemorate her big day, she shared a photo in a bikini, where she posed with her little one. However, a detail of the image caused the outrage of his followers, and although he closed the comments of the publication, the criticism kept coming on Twitter.

The supermodel accumulates more than 27.6 million followers, and for a while she chose to disable the comments of her Instagram posts. However, each of his posts goes viral and the conversation moves to Twitter.

“Birthday with a dream partner,” titled the postcard, where he is seen with his son in matching bathing suits. In the four images she shared, she appears with her baby, in a sequence of moments until they merge into a hug.

Although some users were touched, others focused on the way she held her baby, and complained that she did not take the baby’s head with her hands. The television presenter Piers Morgan was one of the most blunt when it came to commenting on the bird’s social network: “This is not how you hold a baby. Emily Ratajkowski and her millions of followers shouldn’t be encouraged to do the same; happy to give you some advice if you need it. “

The admirers of the model raised their voices to defend her and responded with strong messages: “Leave her alone, if you don’t like it, go ahead or report it”; “You should know about babies, since you are one of them.” However, the commotion continued and the most critical compared his way of holding the child with the way he lifts his pets.