Emily Ratajkowski boasts a spectacular figure a few days after being a mother

The latest publication of the model adds almost two million likes and hundreds of comments that praise her transparency and the value of sharing such an intimate moment in which she is seen as any other woman, giving birth to her little one.

Emily Ratajkowski.

(Instagram / Emily Ratajkowski.)



In the image you can see several photos that her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, took at the time of delivery, as well as one in which he can be seen breastfeeding little Sylvester Apollo.

The comments of celebrities have not been long in coming and figures like Gal Gadot have appeared in the publication to show their affection for Emily and her family, in addition, that her fans appreciate that she has the interest to personally share their intimate moments, instead of selling an exclusive to some medium to introduce the baby.