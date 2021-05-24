‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 News, Cast, Date, and Spoilers

If you’re still mourning the end of Sex and the City, then you’ve probably already slammed through the first season of Darren Star’s latest Netflix series Emily in Paris, which tells the story of a gorgeous, young, fashion-forward woman ( this time Emily instead of Carrie) in another sexy, exciting city (obviously Paris instead of New York City).

In the show, Lily Collins stars as Emily Cooper, a Chicagoan who lands her dream job in Paris to work at a French marketing firm. There, she’s tasked with bringing an “American perspective” to the company (because the ideal American isn’t already shoved down the throats of people around the world enough, apparently?). The show is as earnest as it is delightfully absurd, and it manages to strike the kind of tonal balancing act that made Star’s other shows (Sex and the City and Younger) so addictive. Clearly, we’re already thirsty for a second season of the show, so here’s everything we do know about Emily in Paris season 2.

It’s officially been renewed!

Prep your berets and order yourselves a croissant, people, because we’re going back to Paris. Netflix released a statement about the renewal back in November 2020.

Darren Star is already talking about season 2’s storylines.

The show literally just got renewed, but its creator is already talking about the plot for Emily in Paris’s next season. “In season 2, [Emily’s] going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in. She’ll be more than a resident of the city, ”Star told OprahMag.com. “She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more. She’s making a life there. “

Star also apparently “let on” to OprahMag.com that his writing staff is already thinking ahead to future seasons of the show beyond the first, which is a great sign for the show’s future.

Filming was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back on now!

Filming the second season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has obviously thrown a wrench in many productions. But after months of being on pause, the show announced it’s back to work with a super-cute Instagram (from Sylvie!) That reads:

“We are writing to inform you that Emily Cooper’s new work permit has been approved with a start date of May 3, 20201. As per our prior correspondence, she is an asset to SAVOIR and we hope she continues to have impact with our clients who are very particular about the results they expect from our agency. As we often work with very unique brands, we hope that Emily continues to immerse herself culturally here in order to not make any egregious faux pas. We will continue to keep you updated on her progress and accomplishments in the coming months. “

Emily could travel more internationally in season 2.

If Lily has her way, Emily could take advantage of her access to other European countries in season 2.

“There were so many situations that we were like, ‘Okay, write that down. That’s going to happen in season 2, ‘”Lily told Vanity Fair. “Also, there were many experiences where we were like, ‘Does Emily go abroad? Do you think Emily takes the Eurostar and hops out and goes to Belgium or she goes to London? ‘ That would be so much fun… I’m like, ‘Darren, there are so many opportunities to just travel internationally when you’re here.’ ”

There seems to be more love-triangle action in store …

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel, hinted that there could be even more layers to the Gabriel, Camille, and Emily love triangle. “We planted a few seeds about different characters. Like Camille, when she kisses Emily on the mouth and she’s like, ‘I’m not sorry.’ And then when they’re in bed and I’m Liking the picture, it’s all little seeds. Anything could happen among the three of them. I think Darren wants this second season to be really open-minded, ”he said.

And Emily is about to get herself yet another love interest.

Emily’s pretty damn lucky this season, because she doesn’t just have Gabriel chasing after her. She’s about to say “bonjour” to a new suitor. Everyone, please welcome former Katy Keene and Scream Queens star Lucien Laviscount to the cast!

According to TV Line, Lucien comes on board this season as Alfie, “a sarcastic and charming cynic who refuses to speak French or immerse himself in French culture.” Ouch. Well, given how Emily is so in love with Paris, it’s only a matter of time before these two meet and get into a sexually charged spat or two — right?

Even though there could be animosity between the two characters in new episodes, if this is what Alfie’s working with, I could see Emily be persuaded …

Watch out Gabriel!

There are new characters joining the show as well.

Just as season 1 introduced us to a wave of impeccably dressed characters, season 2 is about to bring more 🔥 to the fashion / marketing game. Let’s introduce the newcomers and learn where they fit into Emily’s ever-expanding world in Paris.

Hey, actor-playwright Jeremy O. Harris!

The playwright behind the Tony Award-nominated play Slave Play is set to play Gregory Elliott Dupree, a fashion designer with a bit of undisclosed history with rival and former mentor Pierre Cadault. With fabulous clothes and hot men at his beck and call, he’s living the high life … until a ~ secret ~ about what caused the rift between the two designers is revealed.

And hello, French actor Arnaud Binard!

The actor joins this fabulous crew as Laurent G, a Saint Tropez nightclub owner who basically never left his party days. While he’s down to promote one of Emily’s brands, she soon realizes he has a delicate and rather complicated connection to Savoir which extends beyond what he’s supposed to be doing.

Why am I so intrigued by both of these characters and CAN WE SEE THEM IN COSTUME ALREADY? Asking for a friend. And by friend, I mean me.

The second season may give more attention to the arcs of supporting characters.

“We have a great world of characters that we’ve established,” Star told Vanity Fair of his plans for season 2. “I’d like to explore so much more of the supporting cast, like Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Emily’s boss. I think we’ve just scratched the surface of who she is and what makes her tick… I certainly have a lot of thoughts about where I’d like to see things going, and I know that there’s a lot of story to tell… I don’t believe, as an American, you’re ever at home in Paris. In terms of a second season, there are certainly a lot of roads to follow. “

Cosmopolitan will update this post as more news about season 2 becomes available.

