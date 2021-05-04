Emily in Paris 2 begins filming in the French capital

Along with the announcement of the filming, the platform revealed on Twitter the audience figures for the first season. According to Netflix, Emily in Paris reached 58 million homes worldwide in its first 28 days of release, which made it the Most popular comedy series of 2020.

The publication of the streaming platform is accompanied by a video of the protagonists, Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Ashley park Y Arnaud viard announcing his return and the start of production.

Merci beaucoup to our 58 million fans for making Emily in Paris our most popular comedy series of 2020 – you’re going to love what they’re working on for Season 2, which is now in production! pic.twitter.com/R1nyV4wpCU – Netflix (@netflix) May 3, 2021

“As an actress, artist, and creative, the most meaningful gift is connecting with people through her art in some way. It is an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with much-needed relief during a difficult time in the world. that everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh, “star Lily Collins said in a press release.