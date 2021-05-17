Emily Blunt to star in ‘the English’, the western series from Amazon and BBC

These days Emily blunt has joined John krasinski in a bitter dispute with Paramount over his salary in A quiet place 2. The sequel to the successful horror film is scheduled to premiere in Spain next June 18 in pandemic circumstances that, precisely, have precipitated the demands of Blunt and her husband to charge more than what was stipulated. Beyond this conflict, however, Blunt has not put his career on standby, and now The Wrap is echoing a new project that looks great. Your title is The English, and it is a series sponsored by Amazon and BBC One.

The English is a western, to be exact, and Blunt will not have to adapt his British accent for the role by playing Cornelia Locke, a drama that arrives in the American West in 1890 from the United Kingdom with the aim of revenge on the man whom you hold responsible for the death of your child. In his adventure Locke will have the collaboration of former member of the Cavalry Eli Whipp (played by Chaske spencer, whom we have been able to see in Banshee), and within the cast of the project we find other faces such as those of Ciaran Hinds, Toby Jones, Stephen Rea or Rafe spall.

The series will begin filming in Spain from one moment to the next and will consist of six one-hour episodes. Its screenwriter and director is Hugo blick, who is very enthusiastic about The English. “The opportunity to do a western with Emily Blunt in the cast is so delightful that I still wonder if it’s one of those weird dreams we all had during lockdown.” declared. “If not, at some point an exciting, romantic and epic story will hit your screen, and I couldn’t be more excited.” The series does not yet have a release date on Amazon Prime.

