Emily Blunt to be ‘The Englishwoman’

A few days ago the filming of ‘The English’, a western peak produced by Drama Republic (‘Doctor Foster’, ‘Black Earth Rising’) and All3Media International (‘Des’, ‘Roadkill’) for the BBC and Amazon.

Emily Blunt (‘A Quiet Place’) and Chaske Spencer (‘Banshee’) lead the cast of this miniseries written and directed by Hugo Blick (‘The Honorable Woman’, ‘Black Earth Rising’) set in the United States of 1890. His plot follows Cornelia Locke (Blunt), an Englishwoman who comes to the Wild West to get revenge on the man she considers responsible for the death of her son. His path will cross with Eli Whipp (Spencer), a former knight scout and member of the indigenous Pawnee tribe.

Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Toby Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall, Nichola McAuliffe, Sule Rimi and Cristian Solimeno complete the main cast of this series that will consist of six episodes of one hour duration each. one.

Produced by Colin Wratten (‘Killing Eve’, ‘Belgravia’), ‘The English’ have Hugo Blick, Emily Blunt, Greg Brenman and Mona Qureshi serving as executive producers. BBC One and BBC iPlayer will distribute the series in the United Kingdom, while Amazon will do the same in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, without for the moment we know who will distribute it in our country.

Finally and since we are mentioning that Blunt, who this week to release in the United States the long awaited ‘A quiet place 2’, has been appointed Honorary Ambassador of the Spain Film Commission. Since 2018, the entity has recognized each year its honorary ambassadors from among the personalities of the film industry who contribute to promoting the attractions of Spain to attract international filming.

This appointment as Honorary Ambassador continues the initiative of the Spain Film Commission, which has already distinguished former United States Ambassador to Spain James Costos, actress Aitana Snchez Gijn or cinematographer Javier Aguirresarobe, as well as Indian producer Ramji Natarajan and to the filmmaker Terry Gilliam for his involvement in promoting and strengthening the audiovisual industry in our country.