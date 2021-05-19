Emily Blunt said she’s already played a superhero

People are dying to see Emily Blunt in a superhero movie. Fans mainly want to see her as Susan Storm from The Fantastic Four. For many that would be a dream come true. Unfortunately, there is one person who does not agree with them: her own Blunt. The actress has no interest in playing the character, nor does she have any intention of going out in anything of that genre in the near future. The reality is that he has said that it would have to be a particularly striking project for him to want to be part of it.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The actress has been promoting A Quiet Place Part II – 85%, but people haven’t stopped asking her questions about her future in a superpowered hero movie. Apparently she is not too happy with these kinds of questions because she is already starting to come up with strange answers that seem to be intended to cut the subject entirely. That just happened in an interview for Cinepop. The actress denied that she is going to be in a superhero movie because she said that she has already played one, we just didn’t realize:

I already played a superhero. Mary Poppins is my superhero. I’ve already done that.

She played the character in the sequel to the 2018 Disney classic film: The Return of Mary Poppins – 74%. Now the million dollar question: Can it be argued that Mary Poppins is a superhero? That is definitely a most gruesome question. He definitely has superpowers, but they are magical in nature. That, of course, is not an impediment several heroes of DC and Marvel, including Doctor Fate and Doctor Strange, have powers of that type. We could also argue that he uses them to save the day on his form, but he is definitely not for a very simple reason. It is not in a history of the genre. Mary Poppins stories are not coded that way. A similar character could definitely be inserted into a genre story, with all that that implies, but this is not the case.

Also read: Emily Blunt thinks Edge of Tomorrow 2 won’t be possible

The reality is that these types of answers show is that Blunt she’s already tired of being asked about it. It is reasonable. Anyone would get sick of having to answer the same question over and over again. The only thing left before that is humor. IF they keep pushing her, who knows what kind of clever answer she will give us later. What he does is that what he is not going to answer is that he is going to appear in a superhero movie. Let’s imagine for a moment that if you agree to go out in the MCU. The truth is that due to her policy of safeguarding information at all costs, she could not reveal it.

That is most likely not the case and he simply has no interest in the genre. There is nothing wrong with it. This is how he had already made it clear in a recent interview:

Not that it is below me. I love Iron Man and when I was offered the role of Black Widow, I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr., it would have been amazing, but I don’t know if superhero cinema is for me. They are not something to my liking. I do not like. Not really. The genre has been sold out. We are flooded; not only because of the movies, but also because of the infinite number of television series. That’s not to say that I’m never going to want to play one, just that it would have to be something really cool and a really amazing character. Then yes I would be interested.

No genre is out of stock in the right hands, but that is not the point. The important thing here is that Blunt he has no interest in being a superhero and that’s fine. It is your decision.

Do not stay without reading: A Quiet Place 2: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are in a salary dispute with Paramount