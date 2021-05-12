Emily Blunt isn’t excited about being in a superhero movie because she doesn’t like them.

Superhero stories have become one of the most popular genres in recent times. It’s not random that Avengers: Endgame – 95% was the highest grossing movie. Marvel is a monster to make a profit on their heroic tales. No doubt about that. Everyone wants a slice of the cake. Warner has wanted to replicate the success with its DCEU and has not succeeded. There are many actors who are dying to be in a movie about people with superpowers.

Now we know that Emily Blunt is not one of them. For years fans have dreamed of her being in some MCU movie. First as Black Widow, then as Captain Marvel and most recently as Sue Storm. In fact, she’s been nowhere near joining this universe a couple of times. The first time was as Black Widow in Iron Man 2 – 72%. She had the role, but scheduling problems prevented it from being completed. Then she got the chance to play Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger – 79%, but this did not happen either.

As of late, fans want me to play Susan Storm in the Fantastic Four movie directed by Jon Watts. Rumors arise every so often about it. One of them said that the actress was offered the role and she turned it down. What he has said in his recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show seems to lend credence to that rumor. She said that we are already saturated with movies and series about superheroes. In that sense, she is no longer attracted to going out in one of them, although she does not rule out the possibility completely:

Not that it is below me. I love Iron Man and when I was offered the role of Black Widow, I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr., it would have been amazing, but I don’t know if superhero cinema is for me. They are not something to my liking. I do not like. Not really. The genre has been sold out. We are flooded; not only because of the movies, but also because of the infinite number of television series. That’s not to say that I’m never going to want to play one, just that it would have to be something really cool and a really amazing character. Then yes I would be interested.

If that rumor is true, Susan Storm and Watts’ vision may not be great enough to get the actress’s attention. With these words we now know that if we see it advertised in a superhero movie, that will be a guarantee that we are facing a really special project.

One of the latest rumors about this situation is that Marvel is not willing to take no for an answer and that they will do everything in their power to get her to accept the role of Susan Storm:

Not only is she the most popular choice to play Susan Richards, but she’s perfect for the role. She is a really good actress who would add gravitas to the role. Adding your real life husband would be the cherry on the cake.

Getting John Krasinski would be less complicated because he did say that he would like to play the character in the MCU. Basically what is missing is for Marvel to select him:

I would love to be a part of the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they are so much fun, but I also think they are very well done. And certainly a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what they think, but if you’re considering me for Mr. Fantastic, keep doing it because I’d love to.

