Emily Blunt is already tired of being asked about Marvel

Emily Blunt is one of the favorite actresses to star in Fantastic Four. However, you are already tired of being asked the same thing all the time.

Ever since it was announced that Marvel would be making a Fantastic Four movie, Emily Blunt has been on the radar of rumors and has starred in almost all of them. There is no doubt that, for the fans, the interpreter is one of the best options to head the cast of this future project. And although he has already revealed that he will not be on the tape, everyone continues to ask him about the same thing.

The story of Fantastic Four made it to the big screen three times, the first two installments of 2005 and 2007 did not completely conquer the audience, but the third film, the 2015 reboot, made the public hate it with all my heart. Now that Disney has absorbed Fox, it has secured rights to many stories, including this one in particular. During Disney’s Investor Day, Marvel had their panel and revealed that Jon Watts, director of Tom Holland’s three Spider-Man, would be in charge of bringing Reed, Susan, Ben, and Johnny to the MCU. Since then, fans dream of the perfect cast, that’s how the idea of ​​Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski being Mr and Ms Fantastic came about.

She is already tired!

Emily Blunt was recently interviewed for the premiere of the long-awaited sequel to A Quiet Place. The actress was very nice, until a journalist asked again the question that they have been asking for months: are you going to be in The Fantastic Four?

she can’t stand the fantastic four questions anymore 😭 pic.twitter.com/GsuaEFjfeu – best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) May 20, 2021

“You are the third to come in and ask the same thing. You know, they did three interviews with me and they all asked the same thing, ”Emily Blunt said angrily. Let’s remember that days ago, the actress was on The Howard Stern Show. There she talked about how she was almost close to Marvel when she was summoned to become Black Widow for Iron Man 2, a role that ended up in the hands of Scarlett Johansson. She also made it clear that superhero tapes are not her thing and also made it clear that Marvel or anyone else had contacted her and John for a role in Fantastic Four.

