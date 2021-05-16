Emily Blunt doesn’t want to make superhero movies

To the actress Emily blunt he is not into superhero movies, and he has no plans to appear in ‘Fantastic Four’ as fans pointed out. Emily Blunt in pictures.

Fans saw it as the ideal casting: Emily blunt and her husband John krasinski taking the roles of Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic in the next ‘Fantastic four‘from Marvel. But tweeting dreams are one thing and reality is another. Speaking on Howard Stern’s radio show, the actress has denied these rumors, which she has described as “fan-casting”.

When Stern replied if he saw the superhero genre below his cache, Blunt clarified:

“It’s not that I’m below me. I love ‘Iron Man’ and when I was offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr, it would have been amazing. But I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. I don’t like them. I really don’t like them. Besides, we are exhausted from watching them. We are flooded, it is not only all the movies, but also the endless TV series. I don’t mean that I will never want to play [una superheroína]. It would just have to be a really good thing and a really cool character, and then maybe I’d be interested “

It doesn’t look like we’re going to see Blunt enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Same yes to Krasinski, who in 2018 said: “The Fantastic Four … I’d love to! Let’s see, I’m still getting into all this superhero stuff. I never read comics when I was little, not too many. I read some but not many, but I’m a great great of superheroes, and I would love to enter this world. ” And added that would love to work with his wife again, which he has directed in ‘A Quiet Place’ and the recent sequel, ‘A Quiet Place 2.

