Emily Blunt doesn’t want to be asked about ‘Fantastic Four’ anymore: “I’ve already played a superheroine”

Rumors that the marriage Emily Blunt and John Krasinski could be the next Sue Storm and Reed Richards in ‘Fantastic 4’ have been circulating for years. The fact is that until now there is nothing more than that, rumors and an ideal imaginary casting for the fans because people think that they both look a lot like the characters in the comics (and that they are tremendous interpreters). But although there is nothing firm, the constant questions to both actors about whether or not they would like to sign for the Marvel Cinematic Universe have not ceased And at least Blunt is tired of repeating herself.

In a recent interview with the CinePOP medium, the interviewer tells her that her followers are wanting her to play a superheroine to which she responds: “Really? I have a superheroine. Mary Poppins is a hero. So that I have already done“. Blunt played the role of Julie Andrews’ magical nanny in ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ in 2018. Let’s remember that Blunt could have been the Black Widow that Scarlett Johansson ultimately got, but she turned down the role when it was offered to her as face to ‘Iron Man 2’.

Until now, the stories of this superhero team that debuted on the pages of comics in 1961 have been brought to the big screen 3 times and never with the result expected by their followers: In 1994 a first adaptation was made that was not came brand new; ‘Fantastic 4’ and ‘Fantastic 4 and Silver Surfer’ star Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd and Michael Chiklis; and in 2015 came the reboot, ‘Fantastic Four’, with Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, Miles Teller and Jamie Bell. A sequel to this film was announced that was canceled before it started.

In fact, the fatigue has been noticed during the promotional interviews of ‘A quiet place 2’ and in this fragment of the junket, when asked by ‘The Fantastic 4’, Blunt, obviously married, responds: “You are the third person to come up with the same thing. I’ve done three interviews and everyone has asked me. “Both ‘A Quiet Place’ and its sequel star her and are directed and written by Krasinski and it’s a very personal project for her family.

she can’t stand the fantastic four questions anymore? pic.twitter.com/GsuaEFjfeu ? best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) May 20, 2021

On May 3, Marvel released a video announcing many new features of its next films that concluded with the logo of ‘Fantastic Four’ without confirming anything about the cast or release date. What is known about the project for now is that it is in development (confirmed by Kevin Feige) and it seems that it will be directed by Jon Watts (the one with the three ‘Spider-Man’ by Tom Holland).

For now, Marvel’s calendar for the next few years is like this:

-‘Black Widow ‘, July 9, 2021

– ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, September 3, 2021

– ‘Eternals’, November 5, 2021

– ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, December 17, 2021

– ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, March 25, 2022

– ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, May 6, 2022

– ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, July 8, 2022

– ‘The Marvels’, November 11, 2022

– ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, February 17, 2023

– ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, May 5, 2023

– ‘The Fantastic Four’