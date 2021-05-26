Emily Blunt confirms long-awaited movie plans

One of the most sought-after actresses of the moment, Emily Blunt, told the audience that she will be making one of the films in which she is most expected to see.

A lot of Hollywood news has revolved around the same person, Emily blunt. And because? The actress comes from starring in the sequel to A quiet place and it sounds to star in one of the most ambitious projects of Marvel. However, doubt surrounds the future of his career.

However, the celebrity has cleared up several of the issues around her. The famous one just confirmed the making of one of the films that sounded the most for her next years as a professional. Her husband John krasinski it is also in said project.

But to the sadness of many fans, it is not about Fantastic 4, since everything seems to indicate that this plan is not in the couple’s accounts. On the contrary, both are preparing for the third part of the saga of A quiet place. Apparently, Blunt’s husband and director of these films, recently had in his plans that it was a trilogy.

In an interview with the specialized medium Collider, the interpreter confirmed this idea and expressed her fondness for the suspense franchise created by her spouse.

He has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before fully occupying his brain on the third. But he has a couple of great ideas.

At the same time, Krasinski He also confirmed his intentions with these productions.

“It’s interesting, I really hadn’t thought of a second when I was doing the first. However, he really had these questions as he did so. I put out the fires in the distance in the first one, and I always said to myself, “Wouldn’t it be great if we could explore where those fires lead? Who is on the other side of those fires? ” But I never thought there would be a sequel. So when I actually started writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And this time, I think when my brain started to wander about what this would mean later on. I started writing notes in case I could prepare for a third one, ”he concluded.