Emily Blunt assures that she will not star in Fantastic 4 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The latest rumors suggested that Marvel Studios had offered John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to star in the Fantastic Four movie. Apparently Kevin Feige wants the couple, married in real life, to give life to Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the new adaptation of the heroes, first within the MCU. But, as the actress has revealed, at the moment they have not received any proposal.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Blunt responded to the rumors. “That is a casting done by fans. No one has received a call. That’s just people saying, ‘Wouldn’t that be great?’ ”He clarified.

“I love Iron Man and when I was offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr., it would have been amazing. But I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. I do not like. I really don’t like them, ”he confessed.

Although Blunt seems to be clear that she is not interested in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she added that she will not close that door for good. “I don’t mean that I never want to play a superhero,” he dropped, stating that it would have to be a “really cool character” for him to accept the project.

In any case, it seems that it is still too early to talk about the casting of The Fantastic 4 since the film does not have an official release date within Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it would not reach theaters until at least 2023.

Source: However