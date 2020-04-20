Emilio Sánchez-Vicario It is an authoritative voice, not only for its experience, but also for running academies in various parts of the world, to reflect on the prevailing reality and its immediate evolution. The former Spanish player has a high-performance center in Spain, the United States and China, and he knows that the situation will be difficult to manage. However, in statements to the EFE Agency, Emilio proposed a couple of interesting ideas in this regard.

Emilio has already had the experience of China, where he has one of his academies, but precisely for this reason he believes that the situation will last for quite some time. “I am not the one to say what will happen, but appreciating my experience in China, with the closure in January, the reopening nine weeks later, and now after another month, with its four weeks plus its quarantines and strict controls, I think this will stay that way for months. “

“I don’t think anything will be played in 2020”

In this sense, Emilio believes that the players, in the event that the game is resumed, should maintain quarantines and confinements within the same country, avoiding excess travel and mobility. “My question is, how can we compete again, if we are in a different place every week? The plan would be for tennis players to travel to the United States in mid-July, play two or three tournaments in August and the US Open in September. They end up and do another 15-day quarantine in Europe, with 2 or 3 tournaments and then Roland Garros. Then China, quarantine again and 2 or 3 tournaments, then Australia and quarantine. Will the players be ready for those quarantines? There are 14 days in each place, but in addition all the staff of the tournaments should also do it, without having contact with other people. How do you do with the hotels and restaurants? I think that it will not be easy to organize it, so I am skeptical and I do not think that play nothing in 2020. Everything could be prepared for Australia, if at that time they let planes fly, enter the country and there are no risks of contagion. “

Emilio also believes that the Roland Garros was not an ill-advised decision, or not at least on the dates chosen, considering the unilaterality with which they decided it wrong, claiming a superior figure that tries to unify criteria. “No, it is not wrong. It makes sense, the mistake is to do it without consulting it. In our sport, the Grand Slams are free from the ATP, WTA and ITF, and for such an issue they should look for a solution among all. There should be a figure Above, as a Commissioner who unites criteria, who unites everyone, and all be generous to find solutions. Crises serve to reinvent themselves and the world of tennis needs to unite and reinvent itself. The figure of the Commissioner with full decision-making powers as in others sports could perhaps unravel many problems, such as the ATP, WTA, ITF calendar, etc “.

About frozen rankings and who benefits or harms. “The frozen rankings do not benefit anyone. Well perhaps the injured have more time to return and have not missed opportunities, people like Del Potro, Nishikori. To a lesser extent Federer. But in the end it will depend on how each one prepares for the return. “

