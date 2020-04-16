Emilio Osorio can’t stand his mother Niurka Marcos anymore, about to explode | Instagram

Actor and musician Emilio Osorio, he does not stand more to his mother Niurka Marcos, he is upset and about to explodeHe apparently has not had a few relaxed days in isolation.

Emilio Osorio is going through these days of isolation due to the health contingency with his mother, Niurka Marcos.

Niurka has taken advantage of her social networks to share all kinds of videos and Photos of how she goes through her quarantine and apparently the most fun for her is teasing her son and he gets increasingly angry.

In one of the videos you can see the actress filming her son while he is sitting in a chair shirtless listening to music.

What are you doing baby? “He says in the video to Emilio.

While in another of the videos he is making a craft and she asks him again what he is doing.

I’m discovering the future, I’m discovering a dinosaur, ok? This is very important for humanity “, with an annoying tone of voice.

In the comments of the publication several of the followers Niurka’s they ask than stop bothering your child it seems quite altered by how she behaves; obviously there were those who took the moment with a nice humor.

Mom, I’m not five years old, okay? This is serious, I am discovering the future of Mexico. Can you please let me work? “He added in the video.

This quarantine is undoubtedly driving many people crazy, because he is not used to spending 24 hours with the same people, so there are surely many Emilio everywhere who can no longer bear their parents and vice versa.

It should be noted that he enjoys his mother’s anger, because in spite of everything they spend quite pleasant moments and of charity.

.