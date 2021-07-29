Emilio Osorio and Karol Sevilla confirm their engagement – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Since last December it was rumored that Emilio Osorio and Karol Sevilla had a secret romance, but it was until now that the tender couple of actors decided not to hide their love, and through their social networks they made their courtship public, sealing it with a tender kiss.

Karol uploaded to his TikTok account a video titled “Me tú en amor (enamorada)”, which was also shared by Emilio on his official Instagram account.

In the black and white video, Karol can be seen alone, but suddenly Emilio appears, who hugs and kisses her.

“Congratulations”, “I love you as a couple”, “It was about time”, “We already knew”, “They finally made it public” and “We love to see them in love”, are some of the comments made by their fans after revealing their sentimental relationship.