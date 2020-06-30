Emilio Lozoya, former executive director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex). (Photo: Henry Romero / .)

Alejandro Gertz Manero disclosed that the former director of Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, presented his written request before the criminal chamber of the national court of the Kingdom of Spain in which accepted the extradition required by the Mexican authorities.

According to the Attorney General of the Republic, Lozoya Austin expressed his consent to be delivered and he even gave his offer of « collaboration for clarify the facts that have been imputed to him«

The official also reported that after Lozoya’s arrest in the city of Malaga, the Prosecutor’s Office requested the central investigating court of Spain what is deny provisional freedom, which was the case when considering that there was a « Imminent risk of flight ».

It also noted that on March 24, it requested the Secretary of Foreign Relations that the extradition procedures, which were accepted by the same body, because “it determined that the request that we had managed fulfilled all the requirements of the extradition treaty and Spanish legislation«

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Gertz Manero explained that from the moment Lozoya is made available to Mexican authorities, a series of steps before the government of the kingdom of Spain to return it to the country taking into account all security, health and control measures.

The attorney general recalled that Lozoya is involved in investigations that the Attorney General’s Office has carried out. One of them is for crimes patrimonial crimes in the case of the company Odebrechtwhile the other is for complaints than Pemex presented in 2019 by operations with resources of illicit origin in the case of the company Agro Nitrogenados.

« Once it has been completed (with the return process), will establish the proceedings coming for establish the responsibilities of those involved and beneficiaries of the crimes indicated, including relevant people or political groups they have participated or have benefited of these spoils to the mexican nation« He commented.

On the day of your arrest, February 12, 2020, the head of the FGR expressed to some media that this had been achieved after a « Long pilgrimage throughout Europe » and appreciated the support of the Interpol and of the Spanish police, which ultimately made his arrest.

Spanish authorities carried out the arrest of Lozoya in February this year. (Photo: Jon Nazca / .)

Back then, the catch was rated as iconic, since the authorities made a series of investigations for about a year by various countries of Europe, like Italy, Germany and France, among others.

Emilio Lozoya Austin was director of Pemex from 2012 to 2016, during the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018); however, despite his ties to power in Mexico, his name fell apart for the alleged involvement in the bribes in the case. Odebrecht.

With the arrival of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the Presidency in December 2018, the new Prosecutor’s Office pushed an investigation into against Lozoya, and in May 2019 he managed to get the Federal Judiciary to issue an arrest warrant.

In this sense, it is also important to note that last year, Lozoya Austin had been disqualified for 10 years to hold a public position by the Ministry of Public Function (SFP), a decision validated on February 6 by a court, in addition to which it was also frozen accounts.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Spain denied Emilio Lozoya bail for « imminent risk of flight »

« He has a hard time »: López Obrador does not worry that Garzón defends Lozoya in Spain

Government of Spain authorized the extradition of Alonso Ancira, president of Altos Hornos de México