Emilio Herrera returns to Kia Iberia as president

The Spanish executive has achieved as director of operations of Kia Europe the best market share of the company.

Emilio Herrera has been appointed president of Kia Iberia after the end of the term of Hyun Soo Kim, who will take on responsibilities in the Western Europe Team at Kia Corporation (Sel), the Korean company reports.

Herrera has served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Kia Europe since 2018 and from his position he has achieved for the brand the highest market share in its history. It reached it last year, during the pandemic, going from 3.2 to 3.5%. The Spanish executive has also overseen Kia’s new plans on the continent.

The new president of Kia Iberia has more than 20 years of experience in the sector automotive industry in Europe and within the brand already held the position of CEO of Kia Motors Iberia between 2012 and 2018. Previously, he held the position of general director of the brand in Belgium.

The german Steffen cost has been appointed the new Vice President of Operations in the European section of the Korean brand. Until now he was the CEO of Kia Germany.

