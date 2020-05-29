A call in 2002 changed his life. The Governing Board of the College of Veterinarians (COLVET) of Almería wanted to propose him as a candidate for the presidency. Emilio Gómez-Lama accepted, thus beginning 18 years of mandate that leave behind the construction of a new headquarters for the institution, the inauguration of the first veterinary museum in Spain, the celebration of the centenary of the College or some strong relations with Almería society. and its institutions. The former president of COLVET says goodbye by reviewing these almost two decades at the service of his profession.

What is the first thing that comes to mind after looking back?

I’m not really looking back. There is no doubt that people always think that things can be improved or that they could have been done differently. Many years have been linked to my school as president of it. It has been a very long stage in my professional life that has given me the possibility of personally meeting many colleagues, getting to know very closely the problems and concerns of all professional sectors.

Throughout all this time there will have been good and bad times. What are you left with?

Having practically started the XXI century as president and remaining three legislatures in a row give for many experiences and knowledge. I think if we look back we have to remember the good times. Obviously, when I joined the College back in March 2002, my knowledge base to manage an institution like this was very scarce. I think that the organization and self-discipline faculty that I have had as a habitual norm of conduct during professional practice, virtues instilled by my parents and revalidated throughout my military life, were very useful to me.

Focusing on the question, I will tell you that the years of greatest concern were, without a doubt, back in 2008, in the previous economic crisis that we suffered in Spain. The start of work on the magnificent school that we enjoy today has already been approved in the General Assembly. As most relevant events, I highlight the opening of the College in Ciudad Jardín on June 14, 2014, as well as the opening of the Veterinary Museum on June 16, 2016 and, as a culmination, the celebration of the centenary of our College in 2018.

He leaves by his own decision believing that the time had come. Why did you make that decision?

If I go back to 2002, when my term began, I never thought about what came next. In fact, members of the outgoing Governing Board sought me out and proposed that I run for office. So it happened: we met, we formed a candidacy and until today. There have been incorporations and losses in the two subsequent elections in 2008 and 2014. I want to highlight my recognition of the twenty colleagues who have been part of the three Government Boards. The decision not to run for re-election has been thought, thought and decided years ago. When I won the 2014 elections, I already thought that it would be the last one. We had just inaugurated the Collegiate Headquarters and we planned to give the veterinary community a final boost and, once the legislature was over, wait for a relay.

What has the College meant to you?

It has been a very important stage of my professional life. It is a source of satisfaction and pride to have been able to represent all my colleagues at the provincial, regional and national levels. Our collegial organization gives us the option of influencing and advising the civil authorities on the laws that affect our profession. The position of president and the representation that this position offers you has given me the power to intervene in these decisions that affect us so much and a total dedication and dedication to the College.

One of its many achievements has been the great relationship that the College has maintained with Almería society, institutions and even universities. Are you leaving satisfied?

I am honestly very satisfied. The relationship with local and provincial institutions has been very fluid, always with a great sense of cooperation between the two. We have organized and executed many activities that have been very satisfactory, both for the veterinary profession and for the whole of Almería society. Professional conferences and exhibitions have been organized or agreements have been formed with municipalities and universities. This collaboration is the fruit of good harmony with all the authorities.

Throughout all this time he has also strived to value the role of the veterinarian in society. Should we continue to emphasize this?

Definitely. Activities and institutional collaboration have a positive impact on the fact that our profession is increasingly known and socially recognized. We have so much to offer society that many of our tasks are unknown to it for this reason. We must continue working in this direction and giving it the real value it deserves.

His last weeks at the head of the College will be marked by this coronavirus crisis. How has it been lived?

I would venture to say that these last two months have brought about a change in world society, a change that we still cannot imagine what it will be like, since the consequences of this disaster have not yet arrived. The appearance of this pandemic has coincided, at least in its official declaration in Spain, with the electoral process of our College. In fact, when the Government proclaimed Decree 463/2020 of the Alarm State and paralyzed all administrative procedures, it has affected us, like the entire nation. Thus, in the Governing Board we approved that, despite the proclamation of the new Board, the outgoing Governing Board would continue to function, and so we have been, until last May 19, when the new board of directors of COLVET took office. . We have lived and continue to live with great uncertainty, with concern, with responsibility, but also with hope and positivity. We are an essential profession and for this reason we have continued to work, both the professionals in free exercise as the bodies of veterinary health inspectors and the inspectors of the Delegation of Agriculture and Livestock and the rest of professionals in free exercise in essential sectors. The College has continued to provide its services to all professionals, although with precautions and regulations issued by the Government of Spain.

Do you think that the College is better today than it was 18 years ago?

Naturally. If we had not improved, we would have made a terrible management of the resources we received. The turn of the century brought us the euro, changes in computer systems, etc. We have all evolved, all of society, with new activities and new tasks. We have had three legislatures that have adopted and renewed their procedures. We have all improved. We have a new headquarters that was born as an idea, that was carried out in difficult years and that we are proud of all our colleagues. Within it, we have spacious, comfortable, spacious units and the first professional veterinary museum in all of Spain.

What will be your role from now on? Will you closely follow the movements of the College or will you take a well-deserved rest?

Once the legislature was completed and given way to the current directive, I pass, as in the militia, to the so-called reserve situation. My mission is accomplished. I want to say that I have felt and I am very proud of the trust my colleagues gave me, renewed twice, to be the visible head of the veterinary profession in this beloved land of Almería.

Is there anything you want to convey to the new governing board of the College?

Our members know that they have representatives on the new board, with experience and very involved in school work. The Board has been renewed by 50% of its components. For this reason, I have alluded to the experience they have. The majority sectors are represented within the range of professional functions. I think the only thing I can wish you is that they have the support of all the members. That they work hard, that we have a profession that is very vocational, that gives us many satisfactions and joys. I wish you the best of luck at this stage that are beginning and that you have the support that we have had, since we are a great profession, that we make our School our second home, since COLVET belongs to all and serves all of us. My sincere thanks. I wish you every success for the sake of the veterinary profession.

I like this:

I like Loading …

Related