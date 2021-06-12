Emilio Duanes, the oldest man in Cuba, dies at 120

He had 13 children, 36 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren: Emilio Duanes Duvarcer, who would be the person longest living in Cuba, died at 120 years of a sudden pneumonia a local press reported this Friday.

According to Diario Mineño, blog of the journalists of the state radio station The Voice of the BayataboDuanes died Thursday in Minas, a small town of 38,000 inhabitants in the eastern province of Camagüey.

This man maintained good health during all these years thanks to the diet he was taking care of his family, “but” he died of sudden pneumonia after being bedridden for a year due to a hip fracture, “said the newspaper.

Was born May 10, 1901 en Ocap, Haiti, according to documents reviewed by the newspaper. At the age of nine he emigrated to Venezuela in the company of an aunt and arrived in Cuba at the age of 12, to settle in the current province of Holguín, in the east of the country.

I was almost 60 years old when Fidel Castro led the revolution in 1959.

According to his identity documents, Emilio Duanes died at an age greater than that of the person currently recognized as the oldest in the world, the Japanese Kane Tanaka (118), who was born on January 2, 1903. However, due to lack of documentation of his date of birth, he is not recognized as a possible dean of humanity.

Cuba, with a population of 11.2 million inhabitantshas the second oldest population in Latin America, after Uruguay, and is expected to surpass that nation in the next decade.

It is estimated that 2,070 centenarians live on the island and that there is a life expectancy of 79.5 years, similar figures to those of a rich country, despite the fact that the minimum wage is only 87 dollars a month.

On this island, with a high density of doctors and a system free toilet, a “Club 120 years “encourages its inhabitants to aspire to this venerable age with healthy habits of life.

