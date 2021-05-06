Emilio de Villota presents his book “UN ESPAÑOL EN LA ÉPO …

Written by Alfredo Filippone, with a foreword by Carlos Sainz and edited by Motorpress Ibérica, this Wednesday, May 5, the new book dedicated to Emilio de Villota’s sports career was presented to the public, journalists and friends.

May 6, 2021 (2:50 p.m. CET)

This was the presentation of the book “EMILIO DE VILLOTA. A SPANISH IN THE GOLDEN TIME OF F1” at the Jarama Circuit.

The Jarama Circuit it was the scene of a magical moment with one of the most recognized and important drivers and figures in the history of Spanish motorsports. Emilio de Villota was the main focus of a presentation in which journalists, motor racing lovers and family members were present. “EMILIO DE VILLOTA. A SPANISH IN THE ‘GOLDEN AGE’ OF F1”Was presented with all honors.

Emilio himself could not miss the presentation, accompanied by his closest family. Next to him, glued to the pit lane of the Madrid circuit, they were Alfredo Filippone, author of this new book that extols the sports career of the first Spaniard in the “modern era” of Formula 1. They were also present Pablo de Villota, nephew of the protagonist, host of the event and Sport & Entertainment Director of Proa Comunicación, and Mary Wandosell, CEO of Motorpress Ibérica, publisher of the book. The RACE, volunteers from the María de Villota Legacy or the RFEDA, led by its president Manuel Aviñó, were also present at the event.

“Having here all those who have meant so much throughout these 40 years of sporting life is a super gift. I am very grateful, today is a great day. Each page of the book is a very lived moment, in those 40 years each day has been unique, it has been a precursor to the next day, it is full of very heartfelt anecdotes … especially for having my whole family in the book, even my grandchildren that have come out and I’m very excited “, he commented Emilio de Villota during the presentation of the book of which he is the protagonist.

You can now purchase the book “EMILIO DE VILLOTA. A SPANISH IN THE ‘GOLDEN ERA’ OF F1”, with a foreword by Carlos Sainz.

In an emotional event, more details were revealed of what the readers of the book will find in their 180 pages, which you can buy now in this link for 14.95 euros and with which you will discover not only details of the sports history of Emilio de Villota, but also your human trajectory off the slopes. Many of those present at the presentation were able to take a dedication and signature of an emotional Emilio de Villota, who told us some anecdotes from his sports career.

As for example, the Lyncar that he bought back in 1976 when he already had his mind set on participating in the Formula 1. A car that would help him in that goal and that He was also present at the presentation of his book. Emilio would then take the controls of both McLaren, Lotus, Williams and March, leaving its mark on one’s own Formula 1 in the 70s, the golden age of the premier class, surrounded by legendary pilots such as Niki Lauda, ​​James Hunt, Emerson Fittipaldi, Jackie Stewart …

“As a pilot, Emilio stood out for his tenacity, for his incredible passion for what he did… and he was also a pilot who always knew where his limit was, something very important for a pilot and more so at that time. As a person, Emilio has always been a loyal person with a great sense of what the values ​​of life are ”, he highlighted Alfredo Filippone, author of the book.

Emilio de Villota spent almost two hours signing copies of the book to all the attendees who approached him.

In the book you will know interesting stories and you will find one great and careful photographic selection of the sports career of Emilio de Villota, who was also present in the other leading category of the time, that of Sport Prototypes. The Spanish He was the winner of the British F1 Championship, he was fourth in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans, Spanish Touring Car champion … And not only that: off the track, he earned everyone’s respect for his tenacity and dedication, as well as being a pioneer in sponsorship techniques.

“EMILIO DE VILLOTA. A SPANISH IN THE ‘GOLDEN ERA’ OF F1”, a book that you can already buy at different points for 14.95 euros. You can find it in kiosks, usual points of sale, Amazon and in the Online store from Motorpress Ibérica.

“Having made this book is part of the gratitude of the people around us. The book was born as a proposal by José María Rubio (special envoy of the Autopista to the Formula 1 World Championship), in charge of the also book “SENNA, UNKNOWN STORIES, 25 YEARS AFTER ”, also edited by Motorpress Ibérica. And why not release this book now as part of the living history of Spain, as is Emilio de Villota “, he said. Mary Wandosell, CEO of Motorpress Ibérica.

Moments of the presentation of the book by Emilio de Villota.

Moments of the presentation of the book by Emilio de Villota.