Emilio Azcárraga, owner of Club América, loses a large part of his millionaire fortune

According to the publication of the prestigious financial magazine, FORBES, Emilio Azcárraga Jean, owner of Grupo Televisa and the Club América of Liga MX He would have lost a fifth of his fortune due to the decrease in net sales produced by the television company, as they fell by 4.3% in 2020, accounting for 97,361 million pesos, far from the 101,757 million obtained in 2019.

Despite the fall, the magazine keeps the businessman on the list of the Top 50 richest men in Mexico, occupying the position number 32 in its famous ranking.

Azcárraga Jean’s fortune went from 990 million in 2019 to 770 million dollars in 2020, a decrease of 20%, undoubtedly a severe blow to Grupo Televisa’s finances.

Despite the fact that the audience grew 0% in the year of the pandemic, Emilio Azcárraga’s fortune could not be saved from being the only one that presented a decrease in the list of Mexican millionaires.

The Forbes article indicates that Grupo Televisa is preparing a modernization stage in its digital content.

Recently, Grupo Televisa confirmed the alliance with Univisión for the creation of a digital streaming platform that competes directly with Netflix.

