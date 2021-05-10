Emiliano Pucheta is the new Argentine middleweight champion

Pucheta (right) hits Luque’s face. Photo: Nelson Quispe

Emiliano Pucheta (72,300) from Santa Fe was proclaimed the new Argentine middleweight champion by beating on points, in a unanimous ruling and after ten rounds, Nicolás Luque Palacios (same weight) from Cordoba, in the central lawsuit of the evening held on Friday 7 of May at the Sarmiento club, from Villa Carlos Paz, Córdoba, in another production by Sampson Boxing and Tello Box.

The crown that passed to Pucheta was vacant left by Francisco Torres, from Buenos Aires, today based in the United States.

Pucheta’s technique, backed by a great physical and mental state, governed almost the entire development of the fight, frustrating the swirling and rough boxing of Luque Palacios, who appeared irresolute and powerless during the course of the dispute.

The judges, forcefully, recognized the work of the Santa Fe with a unanimous criterion even in the figures since the three (Mauricio García Arese, Jorge González and Enrique Ferrero) agreed to give 99 ½ to 91 for the brand new national middleweight titleholder. Ariel Álvarez arbitrated.

Pucheta, 25, raised his record to 14-4-0, 4 KO, while the Cordovan, 31, left his record at 12-8-1, 1 KO.

In the semi-fund, the three-time challenger to the Argentine super featherweight title, Javier “Johnny” Herrera (17-4-1, 8 KO and 63,700), beat Santiago’s Sergio Rosalez (13) on points in eight episodes (unanimous verdict). -1, 2 KO and 62,100), who left the color note of the evening by asking his girlfriend to marry his girlfriend – with alliance and kneeling in the old way – once the fight was over.

The rest of the results

Jonathan Amitrano (55,400) GPP 4 (unanimous) to Alexis Cabaña (57,100)

Matías Ceballos (67,400) GPP 4 (unanimous) to Sergio Rocha (66,700).

Alan Randazzo Cos (63,400) GPP 4 (unanimous) to Leonel Laciar (63,100).

Walter Córdoba (66,600) GPP 4 (unanimous) to Mario Ferreyra (66,300).

Francisco Olguín (62,200) GPP 4 (unanimous) to Miguel Almirón (61).

Sampson Boxing / Tello Box Press