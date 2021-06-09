Emilia Clarke’s new comic

Menstruation is so stigmatized that the Game of Thrones actress chose to give it a positive connotation. “(Maya) She is so ashamed of her powers at first. She is mental. Even today, If your tampon falls out of your bag, it’s embarrassing. Why?Clarke asks. “Swelling, hair growth, mood swings, acne, everything. We hate that when it happens, speaking for myself and for everyone I’ve met who has had a period, ”she says.

Emilia believes that it is time that we normalize something that half of the world’s population experiences. The MOM comic series has three parts and in one of them the protagonist, Maya, uses “inflated boobs” to help thwart a trafficking ring of people.