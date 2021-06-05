Emilia Clarke’s character details and other casting

The Serie “Secret Invasion” It is one of the most secret projects (pun intended) of Marvel Studios. It is true that not much information is being disclosed about future Marvel series and movies, but in this case, knowing that they are going to move away from the crossover as it was told in the comics arouses a lot of interest.

Recently, actress Emilia Clarke confirmed her involvement in the Marvel series for Disney +, but we still do not know what role she will play. Fans place her giving life to characters like Verankre or Abigail Brand, however, it is simple speculation. New information to be treated as a rumor reveals more details about what his role would be, although we still do not know what the character is.

The rumor is that Emilia Clarke will play a character who is described as someone who “has confidence and some attitude. A very competent spy who can get in and out of situations with ease. Well trained and smart“. Of course, this description seems to fit very well with Abigail Brand, who in the comics is in charge of SWORD. This same character was offered to actress Eve Hewson, Bono’s daughter seen in “Robin Hood” or in the miniseries “Behind Her Eyes ”, however it did not work.

In addition to this information, comes the dwriting of another male character, which is defined as a “contemporary European spy on Nick Fury. He looks like the bad guy in the movie when you see him, but with a lot more layers and it will have some humor. ” The casting is looking for a man between 40 and 69 years old, and is open to the possibility that he is a non-European actor, but he must breathe a European style as he will speak in different languages. He will also be a regular character who will appear in 5 or 6 episodes of the series. Remember that this has a total of six chapters.

The series production will start this fall which enables its premiere on Disney + in 2022.