« Mother of dragons » in Game of Thrones and protagonist in « Before you »Emilia Clarke is, in addition to being one of the most demanded actresses of the moment, an icon of beauty who takes care of her skin day by day following three essential steps and who chooses mascara and lip gloss as basic to make up.

Emilia Clarke (1986, London) rose to fame in 2011 for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series Game of Thrones, generating since then a legion of fans of this semi-mystical character with white hair for almost eight years, to later become, thanks to his exotic features, the protagonist of campaigns by firms such as Dolce & Gabbana or Clinique, of which she is an ambassador.

More than 27 million followers on Instagram, founder of her own NGO « Same you » in which she watches over the interests of nurses, and a multifaceted actress, are just some of the facets of the interpreter who gave life to one of the most loved and hated characters in Game of Thrones.

But in real life and like all mortals, the actress’s quarantine has gone through different stages of the most common, in which, as he has admitted in a virtual conference, he has « procrastinated » in some tasks, has spent his days « watching television series », and has not managed to exceed his goal for the confinement of « learning Japanese », he joked.

What Clarke has done is comply with a consolidated daily beauty routine, which continues both during filming times, after major characterizations, and on his days off, and with more attention during this obligatory confinement.

« Despite not having made up in this quarantine, I have had some acne outbreaks, undoubtedly due to emotional factors due to the situation, » Clarke said during a virtual conference, adding that during these months she has taken advantage of « not using dryers » and performing « Homemade masks » for skin care.

Too has reinforced his usual care routine, made up of three steps that the actress learned from a young age from her mother: “whether I’m working on big shoots or locked up at home, I always follow three basic steps in skin care,” she points out.

« I clean my skin with a balm every morning and night, even if I have not worn makeup, to remove traces of pollution or oil that sometimes accumulates on the skin, » explains Clarke, and continues with a « exfoliating properties » tonic. , a good alternative for « sensitive skin prone to dryness » like that of the actress.

Her last step in the facial care routine is a « water-rich moisturizer », in formulas of « very light texture » that help preserve the « own hydration of the skin », details the interpreter.

After religiously complying with her ritual of care, Clarke reveals that in her daily life she doesn’t usually wear too much makeup, to compensate for the filming seasons, so she prefers to let her skin “breathe”, following one of the lessons that her mother and “makeup guru” explained to her as a child.

« My mother taught me how to put on makeup, she was the first person with whom I learned how to do a definite‘ eyeliner ’, and she also taught me that good makeup is one that is not noticeable, » says the British.

And although she prefers to do without the foundation on a daily basis, she reveals that there are two basic ones that always accompany her; « If I had to choose a single makeup product, it would undoubtedly be a mascara », which gives « vitality and shine to the look ».

His second essential is « a hydrating lipstick with some color”, Which in addition to using on her lips, also uses“ on the upper part of the cheeks ”and“ on the eyelids ”, as an illuminator to give a“ moisturizing touch and a healthy effect shine ”to her face, highlighting her features .

This is how the actress has told it through a live video through the platform of the cosmetic firm Clinique, whose cosmetics she uses “since she was a teenager” until today, as the brand’s ambassador.