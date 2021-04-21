Emilia Clarke will write a comic It is still news!

Actress Emilia Clarke continues to be news and to be on the lips of comic book fans. However, now it is not because of his acting career, but that he will write a comic strip.

Emilia clarke is one of the most popular names in the geek community in recent weeks. The actress has been associated with important superhero film projects, but now she has become even more involved in that world, as she will write her own comic.

Is about MOM: Mother of Madness, a three-issue miniseries from the publisher Image Comics. This literary house is considered the fourth largest in the world, only surpassed by Marvel, DC Y Dark horse.

In fact, it is well known for being the home of renowned titles such as Spawn, The walking dead and the one that will now have its promising series of Netflix, The Legacy of Jupiter.

This company was formed by seven cartoonists who retired from Marvel Comics and decided to form their own company. One that now includes in its ranks the interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones.

MOM: Mother of Madness

For its part, the new creation is already known its argument, which will be centered on a single mother named Maya. The protagonist discovers that she has superpowers and puts them to the benefit of rescuing people who have been affected by trafficking networks.

Clarke will have Marguerite bennett as a co-author. The illustrations of the project will be the work of Leila leiz.

Mother of Madness to feature Jo Ratcliffe on cover design

“We always call mothers superheroes, and I say, what if they were? What if they were legitimately superheroes? Maya has had a very hard life, and she finds herself in a place where everything that makes her unique, she hates and is ashamed of. It is only in the discovery of his powers that he finds his true acceptance of who he is, “the creator of this story told the magazine. Entertainment Weekly.

Secret Invasion and Mera

The 34-year-old artist was linked to the cast of the Disney + series, Secret invasion, in a role as yet undisclosed. Just as it was also rumored that she would play Mera in Aquaman 2, Yes Amber heard I would have been fired. In the same way, she is remembered for her role as Qi’ra on Han Solo.

The British woman has admitted in an interview to be a fan of comics and for the sample, a button, the first volume of her authorship will be published on July 21.