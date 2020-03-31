Emilia Clarke offers virtual dinner to fight the coronavirus | Instagram

The beautiful British actress Emilia Clarke will perform a virtual dinner in exchange of donations so that support institutions who need materials to care for people with coronaviruses.

The actress is auctioning a dinner which will be virtual with her in exchange for donations to the foundation’s aid fund “Same you“to help sick of coronavirus.

Emilia through her official account Instagram shared a video where she asks her followers to help her collect more of 300 thousand dollars for the cause.

Due to the current and alarming emergence of coronavirus constantly changing, could you help me raise £ 250,000? “Wrote the actress.

This is how it also explains how the foundation will help, among other things, to collect material for hospitals like Beds to care for patients.

This fund will also help free up the necessary hospital beds to deal with the pandemic, to care for those who also need a space to heal, “he added.

The money raised will also help provide patients with stroke Y brain injuries special support.

The video posted just a few hours ago features almost 4 million views and endless comments from his followers.

I will select 20 lucky people to connect with me, virtually, to cook and dine together. We will discuss many things, our fears and funny videos … it will be fun, “said the actress in the video.

Just as Emilia there have been many celebrities that have provided their support to help fight the covid-19 virus since it is a problem that is found around the world so any support is of great help to get ahead of this.

