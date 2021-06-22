Emilia Clarke wants to play her Marvel character for 10 years

Marvel Studios still does not give a minimum clue of which character he plays Emilia clarke in the new tv series “Secret Invasion”. However, the actress is prepared to spend many years playing it. This has been stated during a recent interview, without us seeing this as a confirmation on his part that he is a character designed for the long term within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chatting with The Hollywood Reporter, the outlet revealed how actor Paul Bettany began with a voice role in “Iron Man” in 2008 and now, in 2021, he continues to play a role in the MCU with the series “Scarlet Witch and Vision. ”And high expectations that he will return in the future. The interviewer then asked whether Clarke was willing to spend potentially a lot of time working for Marvel Studios and to which the actress happily replied:

I would be very lucky [si eso ocurriese], is what I will say to that. Everyone I know and everyone I’ve talked to is part of the Marvel universe, and the actors talk! Everyone can only say high praise. There is a reason why actors stay in it. They are so dear because have a lot of fun. So I’m signing up for that. Of course.

As Clarke points out, it’s not just long contracts that keep actors coming back. Many have chosen time and time again to continue their roles at MCU and have often revealed how much they enjoy the experience. Bettany is a great example.

For now, it is unclear what role Clarke will play in “Secret Invasion” and the MCU to come, but given her status, it is likely that she will be a major role. It has been speculated that she will play SWORD director Abigail Brand, linking up with Nick Fury, the Skrulls, and Monica Rambeau. Other theories say that she will play Jessica Drew, given her role in the comic, though this is less likely as Olivia Wilde is making a Spider-Woman movie for Sony. Other options place her as an important Skrull character, perhaps even an antagonistic one.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, with Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Christopher McDonald in undisclosed roles. Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim will be the directors. The series, which will be broadcast on Disney +, does not yet have a release date but its filming is expected to begin in 2021.

