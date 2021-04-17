Emilia Clarke talks about the prequels of ‘Game of Thrones’ and remembers the first season

As HBO prepares the ‘Game of Thrones’ tenth anniversary celebrations, the chain is also at work with the expansion of the Westeros universe with a few series that will take us back to events before Daenerys Targaryen’s incredible journey to take control of the Iron Throne.

Precisely Emilia Clarke has recently spoken of those prequels that are underway. In an interview with EW he said, with reference to ‘Bad Girls’ included: “Good luck everyone! Be yourselves, congratulations Glenn Coco! It is unavoidable. I wish you all the best, it is going to be whatever it is going to be, but of course you are going to do more. You can’t create something that big and people don’t say, ‘So? What else? This is really good! Let’s do heaps more!‘”.

He also has nice words for Miguel Sapochnik, showrunner of ‘House of the Dragon’, the first of the prequels we will see: “I love him completely so I have no doubt that he is going to be a huge success because he is a genius.“. Sapochnik is a veteran of ‘Game of Thrones’ and has directed some of the most recognized episodes of the series like ‘The Battle of the Bastards’.

The first season, ten years later

Taking advantage of the tenth anniversary of the series, Emilia Clarke has also recalled how she felt in that first season: “I honestly look back and think: ‘I’m not at that point where I can retrospectively see it for what it is.’ The experience It was so huge and absorbing, it defines me at that moment of youth in my life. You look back like you would high school or college. When you are so young, you live it to the fullest. I look at the person that he was and think, ‘You have no idea what’s to come. You have no idea how he’s going to hit. ‘ And it was nice for that. We enjoyed the moment we were in, not knowing how it was going to be received, what people were going to think, who we were going to be in the end. I’m going to call ourselves kids because we were, we were just having a good time, experiencing this insanity. And it was a joy for that. That first season was a constant joy, and so much fun. He looked back with complete love. “

‘House of the Dragon’, the prequel centered on Viserys Targaryen, coming to HBO in 2022.