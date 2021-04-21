Emilia Clarke signs for Marvel’s most anticipated series

Emilia Clarke is in final negotiations to join one of Marvel Studios’ most anticipated series, the original series that will air exclusively on Disney Plus.

The role in Secret Invasion of Emilia Clarke star of the Game of Thrones series is naturally secretive and marks her first foray into the Marvel universe. The actress joins the previously announced cast of Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman.

The announcement of the signing of Emilia Clark has been revealed by Variety, a site that has reported that Marvel Studios refused to comment on the matter. Clarke’s representatives have also not spoken on the matter.

Secret Invasion was announced last year, as one of many Marvel titles planned for Disney Plus. Jackson will reprise his role in Nick Fury’s MCU, while Mendelsohn will play the Skrull Talos, as he did in the movie Captain Marvel.

The series is said to follow a group of shapeshifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Ben-Adir has established himself as the main villain. Kyle Bradstreet will write the script and serve as executive producer. Kevin Feige’s unit is producing the series for streaming service, as are all other MCU titles, including the hits WandaVision and Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

About the actress

Emilia Clarke has been nominated for a four-time Emmy for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO worldwide hit Game of Thrones, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary. She has also been nominated for a Critics Choice Award multiple times and received the BAFTA Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year in 2018. Clarke is a member of AMPAS and was also recognized as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People. It is represented by Range Media Partners, CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

His film credits include the holiday movie Last Christmas, Me Before You, Terminator Genisys, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. The actress will also lend her voice to a character in the upcoming animated film The Amazing Maurice.

